Advertisement

Free mental health training for Texoma law enforcement

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new collaborative effort to bring mental health training to local law enforcement begins next month. What makes this particular training unique.

Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt says his deputies are sent to calls that include a mental health component every day.

“COVID-19 and all of the fall-out of that, there are just a lot of people walking around with a lot of stress. We call them pressurized people and so we’re trying to learn how to better deal with them," said Watt.

So they’re trying to bring better de-escalation skills to Texoma peace officers. Grayson College, Texoma Community Center, Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team, and Grayson county law enforcement are coming together to make this happen...

“This training differs from other training in that in today’s society, the unrest that’s going on, our goal is to always de-escalate situations," said Watt.

It’s a week-long 40 hour training with a licensed mental health counselor, a certified peace officer, and a member of the Mobile Crisis Outreach Team. Officers will leave with the designation as a mental health peace officer.

“The value of this program, not only to law enforcement but to the Texoma Community Center, will be that a mental health peace officer will be able to be dispatched to assist their mobile crisis outreach team when they’re dealing with somebody in crisis," said Watt.

State funds are paying for the training, so for officers in Cooke, Fannin and Grayson Counties it’s free. There are 3 training sessions: October 5th-9th, November 2nd-6th and December 14th-18th.

“It’s just a good collaborative effort by everybody to make sure that we deal with the pressurized people that we come in contact with every single day," said Watt.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County sees “good turnout” for special election early voting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Early voting for State Senate District 30 is underway, and election day is next Tuesday.

News

Deputies investigate possible attempted abduction of Sherman teen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County deputies are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a Sherman teen Sunday evening.

Homepage

How to Watch the 122nd Battle of the Ax

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
This year’s Battle of the Ax between the Sherman Bearcats and the Denison Yellow Jacket is being broadcast and streamed by KXII with pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, live from Munson Stadium.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Official: At least 4 more Oklahoma inmates die from COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four more inmate deaths may be the result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported.

News

Free mental health training for Texoma law enforcement

Updated: 7 hours ago
A new collaborative effort to bring mental health training to local law enforcement begins next month. What makes this particular training unique.

Crime

Ada man arrested for blackmail after threatening to share nude photos

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ada man has been arrested for using nude photos to try and blackmail a woman into giving him more visitation with his young daughter.

News

Rattan man competes in Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Pushmataha County man competed in a giant pumpkin growing competition in Claremore.

News

$2,500 impact fee approved by Sherman council

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Impact fees approved by Sherman council

News

Texoma firefighters battling wildfires in California

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A Paris crew and a Whitesboro firefighter are a part of the Texas task force helping in California.