Grayson County sees “good turnout” for special election early voting

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting for State Senate District 30 is underway, and election day is next Tuesday.

“Turnout has actually been great for a special election," Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said

Patterson said early voting started last week for Texas State Senate District 30, the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon.

Election day is next Tuesday, and early voting will continue through Friday, but Patterson said turnout has already been good.

“We’ve had over 3,000 people vote in person in early voting, and we’ve also mailed out about 3,000 mail ballots for this election, and we’ve gotten over half back," Patterson said.

She said mail-in voting for the special election has gone smoothly so far.

“Once these ballots got mailed out for the special election, they were in the voter’s hands in two to three days, and we’ve received them back in two to three days," Patterson said.

Patterson reminds voters they are taking mail-in voting applications for those who qualify for the November election now.

She said voters should apply as soon as possible, because the number of mail-in ballots is expected to double this year compared to past elections.

“The mail process is going really really great, and we do think that is good evidence of how it will go in November," Patterson said.

Patterson said voters and election workers are required to wear masks, and election equipment and sites are frequently sanitized.

“We do actually give voters a glove to use when they check in, they sign to check in on a tablet, and they keep the glove on to vote on the voting machine, and then they deposit the glove in the trash can when they leave," Patterson said.

