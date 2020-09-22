Advertisement

Grayson County sees “good turnout” for special election early voting

Early voting for State Senate District 30 is underway, and election day is next Tuesday.
Early voting for State Senate District 30 is underway, and election day is next Tuesday.(kxii)
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting for State Senate District 30 is underway, and election day is next Tuesday.

“Turnout has actually been great for a special election," Grayson County Elections Administrator Deana Patterson said

Patterson said early voting started last week for Texas State Senate District 30, the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon.

Election day is next Tuesday, and early voting will continue through Friday, but Patterson said turnout has already been good.

“We’ve had over 3,000 people vote in person in early voting, and we’ve also mailed out about 3,000 mail ballots for this election, and we’ve gotten over half back," Patterson said.

She said mail-in voting for the special election has gone smoothly so far.

“Once these ballots got mailed out for the special election, they were in the voter’s hands in two to three days, and we’ve received them back in two to three days," Patterson said.

Patterson reminds voters they are taking mail-in voting applications for those who qualify for the November election now.

She said voters should apply as soon as possible, because the number of mail-in ballots is expected to double this year compared to past elections.

“The mail process is going really really great, and we do think that is good evidence of how it will go in November," Patterson said.

Patterson said voters and election workers are required to wear masks, and election equipment and sites are frequently sanitized.

“We do actually give voters a glove to use when they check in, they sign to check in on a tablet, and they keep the glove on to vote on the voting machine, and then they deposit the glove in the trash can when they leave," Patterson said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deputies investigate possible attempted abduction of Sherman teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County deputies are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a Sherman teen Sunday evening.

Homepage

How to Watch the 122nd Battle of the Ax

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
This year’s Battle of the Ax between the Sherman Bearcats and the Denison Yellow Jacket is being broadcast and streamed by KXII with pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, live from Munson Stadium.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Official: At least 4 more Oklahoma inmates die from COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four more inmate deaths may be the result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections reported.

Latest News

Crime

Ada man arrested for blackmail after threatening to share nude photos

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ada man has been arrested for using nude photos to try and blackmail a woman into giving him more visitation with his young daughter.

News

Rattan man competes in Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Pushmataha County man competed in a giant pumpkin growing competition in Claremore.

News

$2,500 impact fee approved by Sherman council

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
Impact fees approved by Sherman council

News

Texoma firefighters battling wildfires in California

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A Paris crew and a Whitesboro firefighter are a part of the Texas task force helping in California.

News

Texoma firefighters battling California wildfires

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Some Texas businesses open to 75% capacity starting Monday

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that most businesses can start operating at 75% capacity. Those re-opening plans went into effect in Texoma starting Monday.