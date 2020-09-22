How to Watch the 122nd Battle of the Ax

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This year’s Battle of the Ax between the Sherman Bearcats and the Denison Yellow Jacket is being broadcast and streamed by KXII with pregame at 6:30 and kickoff at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, live from Munson Stadium.

How to watch on TV

The game is being televised live on our MyNetwork station (My12), which is available over the air to antenna viewers on Channel 12.2. My12 is also available on most cable systems, including on Channel 32 on Sparklight Cable in Sherman/Denison. My12 is not available to DirecTV and Dish customers. We will carry the conclusion of the game on our FOX station (FOX 12), beginning at 9:00 p.m.

How to stream the game

We will also make the game broadcast available for streaming, beginning at 6:30 p.m. A link to watch the game will be available on our website and app, you can search KXII and select “Live Events” on many supported over-the-top platforms like Hulu, FireTV, Roku, or YouTubeTV, or you can simply go to http://kxii.com/bota from any device to watch the game live.

How to catch an encore presentation of the game

We will re-air the game broadcast on Thursday night at 11 p.m. on FOX 12, and on Saturday, September 26 at 11 a.m. on My12.

