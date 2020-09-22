Players prepare for Battle of the Ax rivalry

(KXII) - The players for the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets know how important Thursday night is when they square off at Munson Stadium in Denison.

“It’s been tough. We haven’t been able to start on time," Sherman quarterback Tate Bethel said. "We should have played this game three weeks ago if the coronavirus hadn’t happened. We would have the ax by now.”

“Winning is great, but it’s also just the energy," Denison offensive lineman Will Gillespie said. "The rivalry gets everybody going. It’s one of the best games of the year.”

“Adversity is going to hit," Sherman receiver Benji Omayebu said. "When it hits, the best team will come out. The more disciplined team will win.”

“Every place has culture," Denison offensive lineman Colton Mitchell said. "Our culture, in my opinion, is the strongest culture of all. Everyone is so tightly woven and we get really competitive especially when it comes to the Battle of the Ax and Sherman. It’s just the team down South, we have to beat them.”

