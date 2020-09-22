Rattan man competes in Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Growers' weigh-off

PUSHAMATA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pushmataha County man competed in a giant pumpkin growing competition in Claremore.

Around 100 people showed up to the Oklahoma Giant Pumpkin Grower’s Weigh-Off over the weekend.

Josh Dillishaw of Rattan’s pumpkin weighed 155 pounds.

The largest pumpkin weighed in at more than 1,000 pounds.

Everything at the show is expected to be set up in stores and other businesses for the fall season.

