Some Texas businesses open to 75% capacity starting Monday

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Last week Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that most businesses can start operating at 75% capacity. Those re-opening plans went into effect in Texoma starting Monday.

“There just aren’t a lot of spaces right now that are open to the public that people can come in during the day," said Melissa Eason, Library Services Administrator at the Sherman Public Library.

Eason says they’ve been able to adapt through the pandemic.

“You know I’m used to encouraging people to come in the building, as many people as possible and being very welcoming so this has been difficult," said Eason.

Their curbside service has become popular and has helped them continue to serve the community. Now that libraries are among the businesses that can operate at 75% capacity, she doesn’t think this will change much for them right away.

“I think that it’s gonna be a little while before a lot of people are comfortable coming out again, or doing as much socially as they were. So some of the programs that we’re doing, the virtual story time and things like that will probably be around for a while," said Eason.

Kathleen Tuggle owns Kathleen’s Kitchen in Sherman and feels the same way.

“It has been slow because I really think people are still a little apprehensive. It’s gotten better in the last month. I think people are feeling a little bit more comfortable about being out in the public," said Tuggle.

She says they’ve been able to stay afloat with their bakery and to-go orders.

“We were very blessed and fortunate that our good local people came, they got their food and went home or went to the park or somewhere to eat," said Tuggle.

But they are still feeling the blow of the pandemic.

“We are at this point still 50% down from what we were this time last year, and that is the way even with being able to do 50% in our restaurant," said Tuggle.

On Monday, Tuggle says they had near 75% capacity in the lunch rush, and that each week is a little better than the last.

“It took me a while to feel comfortable and safe myself. But we’re doing better, and we’re excited that people are coming back and seeing faces that we love to see," said Tuggle.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

