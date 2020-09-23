Advertisement

Doors open at Ardmore’s new entertainment center “The Clubhouse”

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Ardmore Clubhouse held its Grand Opening Wednesday morning. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests were given free refreshments and plenty of time to play.

The arcade had been open for a few weeks, but now visitors can enjoy the rest of the park-- including zip lines and obstacle courses.

Ardmore Parks and Recreation Director Teresa Ervin said she’s so happy with how the Clubhouse turned out.

“You just gotta come out and see,” Ervin said.

It took four years and a village to make it happen.

“Just looking at the crowd that came and all the input from the city manager to our donors to our construction crew to the committee of citizens that picked all these things,” Ervin said. “This wasn’t just a parks and rec project.”

Mayor Doug Pfau said guests coming from all over Southern Oklahoma won’t be disappointed.

“We’re kinda the south central hub,” Pfau said. “People come from all over to Ardmore, and this is just one more thing people are going to be able to do.”

One of those guests, Andrew Ramon, came here with his family

“My brothers birthday was on Saturday,” Ramon said. “My dad wanted to celebrate for him.”

He plans to try out all of the games at the Clubhouse

“It’s actually kinda fun and my brother’s happy,” Ramon said.

Ramon likes the NASCAR games.

“There’s nice cars and you can race people,” Ramon said.

But he’s already found his favorite feature-- go karts.

“They’re kinda fast,” Ramon said. “But you have to be safe.”

Ramon hopes to come back next week, and he’s got advice for the go karts.

“You just pass them and try not to let them pass you,” Ramon said. “Just try and stay in first place.”

Revenue from the Clubhouse will help fund city improvement projects.

