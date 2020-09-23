Advertisement

PETA removes lions from GW Zoo

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (KXII) - PETA removed three lions Monday evening from the Texoma zoo featured in Netflix’s Tiger King.

It was part of a twenty five cat rescue following PETA’s legal victory over an Indiana zoo.

Big Cat Rescue Chairman Howard Baskin, of Tiger King fame, will officially take over the zoo in Wynnewood next month.

“I would absolutely agree with taking away the animals from the zoo," Baskin said. "I wish that authorities could have taken all of the animals from him.”

That’s all the animals at the GW Zoo, which is currently owned by Jeff Lowe. Lowe said the lions weren’t his and were dropped off last year by former business partner, Tim Stark, who faces a number of legal issues including the judgment PETA got to confiscate his animals.

“These lions have suffered a lot and a court already found that they required rescuing," PETA legislative manager Asher Smith said. "But these same conditions have been found on all of these animals.”

A judge gave PETA ownership of all 25 of Stark’s lions, including four at the Wynnewood zoo.

But according to court documents, Lowe said the zoo was broken into in late August, and one of the lions was shot and killed with a poison dart.

“The circumstances of this one lions death are even more suspicious given the circumstances of the other lions that PETA did manage to rescue," Smith said. "They’re in terrible condition.”

On August 19th, the zoo shut down after Jeff Lowe gave up his animal exhibitor license. The USDA had suspended it-- the first step before taking it away--but since he gave it up voluntarily, Lowe could apply for another in the future, and is able to keep the animals he has now.

“We would prefer that no big cats be in captivity,” Baskin said. “The ideal thing is for them to be in the wild but if they are going to be in captivity the needs they have are pretty basic.”

Smith says the three surviving lions will now have those needs met at certified animal sanctuaries.

“They’ll finally have adequate space, qualified husbandry, qualified veterinary care, and species appropriate enrichment that they didn’t have under the care of Tim Stark in Indiana or Jeff Lowe in Oklahoma," Smith said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

