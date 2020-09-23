Place to smash things for fun could come to Sherman this fall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We’ve all been there, where you just feel like you want to break something to release some steam.

Tuesday night, Sherman’s Planning and Zoning Commission approved a place where you can do exactly that.

“You get that little smile, you’ve done something mischievous that you know is just against the rules. Well here, it’s just not against the rules," said “The Wreck Room” owner Charles White.

In fact, that’s the whole point.

White volunteered as a firefighter in Louisiana, where they’d bring a couple cars on a trailer to festivals.

“And we would allow people for a couple of dollars to get a sledge hammer and bang em, and break em, and tear em up and beat on em," White said.

They’d use it as an outlet to blow off steam, so he got an idea.

Rooms where you can smash things started popping up in recent years around the country, and White wanted one in Sherman.

“Even by accident, you drop a plate, you drop a light bulb, and when it smashes you get a little giggle to yourself," he said. “We wanted to create an environment of things you can’t do at home.”

In the waiting room, you’ll be able to write on the walls and furniture.

Then, you’ll suit up with safety glasses and a hard hat and break things.

He says the cost will be around $10 for 10 to 15 minutes.

“So you might find a TV screen, you might find wood chairs, you might find a dresser, you might find a refrigerator. I believe we even have a sea-do," White said.

The smash room will be ages 12 and up.

It’s located on East Houston Street, a few blocks east of the square in downtown.

They’ll have stations with sets of tools, plus an area for graffiti, breaking glass, even a haunted-drive-in movie set up.

He says even without a year like 2020, he thinks it would still succeed.

“With COVID-19, the riots and things going on in the communities, this would be good. It’s going to be even better now," White said.

He hopes to open by mid-October, pending city council approval.

