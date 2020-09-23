Advertisement

Sherman ISD starts new aviation program for students

Sherman ISD started a new program this year for students interested in aviation.
Sherman ISD started a new program this year for students interested in aviation.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD started a new program this year for students interested in aviation.

“I have a big interest in aviation and I want to make it a career choice so coming to see behind the scenes might really flake up my interest and get to learn more," Sherman High School junior Sadi Baeza said.

Baeza is one of about 40 students part of the aviation program that started this year.

The class went to the North Texas Regional Airport Wednesday to learn more.

An opportunity Baeza said she appreciates since she wants to be an Air Force pilot one day.

“We’re taking a tour at the airport and learning he basics of aviation like maintenance, fueling, some flying and behind the scenes type things," Baeza said.

Aviation teacher Philip Ellis worked for American Airlines for about eight years.

He said the new high school will have an aviation lab and drone equipment for the class.

“Students can learn from aviation and pursue an education in it, you don’t even need a college degree for certain things like mechanics or if someone wants to go into air traffic control, so our first year we’re just trying to get students hyped about aviation," Ellis said.

Ellis said Saturday a group of students have signed up to tag along on a flight with a pilot through a non-profit called Eagle’s Nest.

“I did register for the Saturday going up flight so that will be fun," Baeza said.

Coordinator of Career and Technical Education, Katie Morris said students can earn drone verification at 16-years-old and start working toward their private pilot license.

“We brought the aviation program to Sherman ISD because we saw a need in the field for more pilots and maintenance crew," Morris said.

The class is an elective offered to students right now.

