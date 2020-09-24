Advertisement

Ada Sonic welcoming guest with new mascots, Hei Hei the rooster and Bae Bae the chicken

By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - When feeling peckish in Ada, people pulling into Sonic on Mississippi Avenue can expect to be greeted by a bird of a different feather.

For nearly a month and a half, the drive-in has welcomed Hei Hei the Sonic Rooster, who is recognized as a Texoma celebrity.

“Other than that he brings us happiness,” said manager Bonnetta Marcum.

Hei Hei wandered onto the property with a belt tied to his leg and had little to no tail feathers, which caused Marcum to think Hei Hei was bred to fight other roosters.

Since his first day on the job, Hei Hei has made an eggcellent mascot for the drive-in.

An Ada man created a Facebook page which then led people to drop off a new friend, affectionately named Bae Bae the chicken.

“I haven’t seen them back here since they dropped her off, put her out the door and they’ve been together since,” said Marcum.

New employee Logan Ervin said the pair made his experience of working a new job better.

“It brought us all a little bit closer together, we had more fun that day,” said Ervin.

Marcum said the very important poultry attracted visitors from miles around.

“It’s not something you see every time you pull into a Sonic,” said Gage Boatman, a student attending East Central University.

Locals Jacob Miller said he and his Fiancée always make a stop to catch Ada’s hottest new couple.

“You get a lot of feed on Facebook and whatnot, people blowing up and coming to see him,” said Miller.

On Wednesday, someone even dropped off a coop for the couple.

“When my mom told me she drove by, I legitimately jumped up and down, smiling like crazy, like I can’t believe it.”

Marcum said Hei Hei and Bae Bae will soon get a new wing added onto their home, all to make sure they don’t fly the coop for a long time.

