City mayors place bet on Battle of the Ax game

It’s the rivalry game everyone is placing bets on, including both mayors
Sherman Mayor David Plyler sporting a Denison Yellow Jacket jersey, after losing the Battle of the Ax bet in 2019.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Thursday night, the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets suit up to take on the 122nd Battle of The Ax.

Obviously, the ax has been in the wrong city for a number of years.” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

“This will be 8 years in a row, and we fully intend on keeping that ax.” Denison Mayor Janet Gott said.

The rivalry game bet is something both cities have done for decades.

“Folks need an excuse to get out and celebrate, and what better way than the battle of the ax.” Mayor Gott said.

What’s on the line for this year’s bet? The losing team’s Mayor has to wear the other team’s jersey to the next city council meeting.

“It’s a good-natured, fun bet and of course, I’ve been on the receiving end of this bet for some time," Mayor Plyler said. “It’s a lot of fun for both schools, we’re thrilled to be a part of it, and we’re thrilled to bring the ax back home to where it belongs.”

For Sherman, it’s about bringing that ax back home.

For Denison, it’s about keeping that ax, right where they have it.

“We all wish we could be there, but I think in many ways those who are lucky enough to get a ticket, are going to make lots of noise because they know that they are there to support our team.” said Mayor Gott.

This year, seating at the game is limited.

If you didn’t get to purchase a ticket, you can watch the 122nd Battle of the Ax game on the KXII live stream by clicking here.

“We’re excited about getting the ax back to Sherman, and we’re excited to see Mayor Gott in a Sherman jersey” Mayor Plyler said.

“I have the jersey all ready for him to wear to his next council meeting. So, get ready mayor Plyler, it’s coming!” Mayor Gott said.

