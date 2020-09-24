Advertisement

Denison ISD takes COVID-19 precautions to host Battle of the Ax game

Bleachers are marked with tape to encourage fans to maintain social distancing.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD took COVID-19 precautions at Munson Stadium to prepare to host the 122nd annual Battle of the Ax football game.

“It’s more than a little bit different, if you’ll look around we only can have 50 percent capacity we normally can seat abut 6,200, we’ll have a little over 3,000," Denison ISD Superintendent Dr. Henry Scott said.

Scott said because the yellow jackets are hosting the game this year, they have had to make a few adjustments to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Tape on the bleachers is spaced out, so fans know how far to sit from other groups.

Signs show masks are required, and encourage social distancing.

“We’ll have everybody required to wear a mask, disinfectant when they come in, and if you’ll see on the other side where the plastic barriers are to keep the band away from the crowd because band instruments blow the virus out," Scott said.

Scott said they tried to think of everything to keep people safe.

“In the summer it looked like we weren’t going to have a football season, but yeah I am glad, it’s starting late, about a month later than what we had planned," Scott said.

Because stadium capacity had to be limited, tickets sold out quick.

But if you didn’t get a ticket, the game will be broadcast live on My Network, and on the KXII website and app.

“So there’s lots of opportunities, there’s no reason a person can’t see the game whether it’s on TV or here in person," Scott said.

The pre-game show starts at 6:30 and kick off is at 7 p.m.

Antenna viewers can tune in on Channel 12.2.

The broadcast is also available on most cable systems. including on Channel 32 on Sparklight Cable.

Or go to kxii.com/bota from any device to watch.

