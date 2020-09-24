Denison, other fire departments hold unique rescue training

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Firefighters from Sherman, Denison and Melissa practiced what to do when fellow firefighters find themselves as the ones needing to be rescued.

“If a rescuer is trapped, or injured or having a medical emergency during a rescue, which happens occasionally, we have to go get him too," said Fire Department International owner, Jeff Clifton.

Training start off with the basics. Firefighters learning how to tie knots with the ropes but it quickly moves to building lowering systems with pulleys to practice for situations they could encounter in “the real world.”

It’s called high angle rope rescue training. Clifton said the department doesn’t practice it very often, but the training they do have are “very technical, very specific and we need to be really on our game.”

Thursday the firefighters went through the training before taking their final exams.

“Today we did rescuer pick offs, essentially rescue the rescuer,” Clifton said. “If a rescuer is trapped, injured or having a medical emergency during a rescue, which happens occasionally, we have to go get him too. That’s a very specific type of rescue and that’s what we’re practicing now.”

Denison Fire Training Chief Robert Virgin said the training provides an opportunity to work on “teamwork and communication.”

“When operations like this go down it takes a lot of personnel,” Virgin said. “Whenever we have two towns that are joining it’s always good to have mutual aid training in case one or the other asks for assistance we’re able to provide the same type of coordination and training for whatever the situation is.”

Those situations could include doing rescues from “tall buildings, or even deep creek beds where a vehicle might have drove off into a creek bed where we have to get down there and get the victims back up" Virgin said.

Each department gets two days worth of training and must complete online curriculum as well. Training will go on the rest of the week and will run through Saturday afternoon.

