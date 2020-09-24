Advertisement

Doctors say difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies is noticeable

By Emily Tabar
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the pandemic continues, not only are we running into flu season, but also the fall allergy season. How you can be sure whether that runny nose is COVID-19 or just allergies.

“You’ve got allergies, the COVID, and then the flu that we’re in the flu season," said board certified ER doctor and President of Trusted ER, Dr. Harvey Castro.

For some, autumn is a time of sniffles and sneezing between seasonal allergies and flu season. This fall we’re adding COVID to the mix.

“When you start talking about fever now we start thinking more COVID and we start thinking more influenza. And those symptoms are more specific which makes it a little bit harder because now we’re dealing with 3 diseases," said Castro.

With symptoms that mimic each other Castro says it’s possible to tell the difference.

“As a physician, thank God we have tools. And those tools are we can test for COVID, we can test for influenza," said Castro.

He says the best way to be proactive this season is to be knowledgeable. Know the symptoms and differences between each illness. The CDC shares a diagram on their website showing the similarities and differences of COVID and allergies; symptoms like cough, fatigue, sore throat, and runny nose.

“If you know for sure you’re allergic to something then you can be proactive and stay away from whatever that substance is. And so I encourage people to go see their allergist especially if they’re having allergies," said Castro.

When in doubt, Castro says to err on the side of caution and continue to follow CDC guidelines. However, it is possible to have symptoms for more than one.

“And who’s to say you don’t have all three unfortunately you get across someone with influenza and COVID and you happen to have seasonal allergies, in theory you could have all three," said Castro.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Doctors say difference between COVID-19 and seasonal allergies is noticeable

Updated: 1 hours ago
Seasonal allergy symptoms mimic those of influenza and COVID-19. How you can be sure if that runny nose is just allergies.

News

Sherman ISD starts new aviation program for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Sherman ISD started a new program this year for students interested in aviation.

News

Doors open at Ardmore’s new entertainment center “The Clubhouse”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Ardmore Clubhouse held its Grand Opening Wednesday morning. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, guests were given free refreshments and plenty of time to play.

News

PETA removes lions from GW Zoo

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
PETA removed three lions Monday evening from the Texoma zoo featured in Netflix’s Tiger King.

Latest News

News

PETA removes big cats from Tiger King Zoo

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Denison teen injured in horse riding accident out of surgery, in a coma

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Denison high school senior is out of sugery after after being bucked off a horse and suffering a traumatic brain injury Sunday.

News

Denison teen injured in horse riding accident out of surgery, in a coma

Updated: 21 hours ago
Doctors say it will be a minimum of six weeks before she might start responding.

News

Texoma firefighter returns home, daughter’s reaction goes viral

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
A North Texas fire fighter returned home this weekend, after spending 25 days in California, battling the largest wildfire in State history

News

Place to smash things for fun could come to Sherman this fall

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
If you've ever felt like you just wanted to break something to release some steam, there could soon be a place in Sherman to do exactly that.

News

Free mental health training for Texoma law enforcement

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
A new collaborative effort to bring mental health training to local law enforcement begins next month. What makes this particular training unique.