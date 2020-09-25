Ardmore non-profits raise funds selling “Quarantine Survival Basket”

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - After COVID-19 shut down most in-person gatherings, the directors for Ardmore non-profits Sara’s Project and the Community Children’s Shelter were stumped.

Community Children’s Shelter and Family Service Center Executive Director Kaylyn Weldon-Gary says they needed to raise money for United Way, but they wanted to stay safe with coronavirus.

“United Way is such a significant portion of funding for both of our agencies,” Weldon-Gary said.

So they decided to make a quarantine survival basket filled with gifts donated by board members, perfect for relaxing and enjoying a night in.

“We asked the board members of each of our agencies to bring donations for the basket and then we would sell a chance for five dollars a ticket,” Weldon-Gary said.

That’s five dollars for a chance to take home over a thousand dollars worth of gifts such as socks, wine, shower steamers, and even a yeti cooler.

“I personally really enjoy this very comfy blanket,” Weldon-Gary said. “But I think people are getting most excited about the gift certificates.”

The basket includes over 500 dollars in gift certificates to local businesses.

So far the fundraiser has raised over a thousand dollars for United Way, so the non-profits might do it again next year.

“Maybe you don’t have to quarantine,” Weldon-Gary said. “But you might get snowed in this winter, or have a long Christmas break that you might want to benefit from some of these items, so we’re really excited about it.”

If you haven’t grabbed your ticket yet, the fundraiser will stay open until October 8th.

The drawing will be held virtually the next day.

