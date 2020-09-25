Battle of the Ax: Fans express why this year’s game felt different

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s the end of another great game, Texas' oldest rivalry: The 122nd Battle of the Ax.

This year, the Denison Yellow-jackets took home the Ax, for the eighth time in a row.

“It’s the Battle of the Ax, the infamous rivalry between Sherman and Denison!” said Denison fan Amanda Rucinski.

Despite the many challenges 2020 has brought, the Texoma community still came together to show their support for both high school teams.

“Regardless, even if there’s snow on the ground, I’ll be here. Go jackets!” said Vicky, a Denison fan.

“It is what it is. It’s way different than last year” Sherman fan Josie Ramos said.

Some of those challenges threatened to cancel traditions.

Like the annual BOTA game day ball run, where Sherman high school runners ran in groups, and sanitized the ball before handing it off.

More challenges threatened to break hearts.

“Yes! Tickets sold out in less than 12 minutes!” said Sherman fan Katie Cruz. “I was up at 7 in the morning trying to get tickets."

“It kinda sucks, but this is the reality that our life is right now, to keep every body safe.” Rucinski said.

Fans all agree that the Battle of the Ax is something the community needed, in a year like 2020.

“We always go all out for it, and we don’t care what we do!" Ramos said.

“We come every single year, whether it’s Sherman or Denison. It’s just a tradition that we continue to carry on. I’ve got two more kids in school, and we’ll continue on even after they’re gone. It’s just something that we love to do as a family” said Rucinski.

