Advertisement

Denison beats Sherman for 8th straight Battle of the Ax victory

Denison defeated Sherman, 41-23, in the Battle of the Ax Thursday night at Munson Stadium.
Denison defeated Sherman, 41-23, in the Battle of the Ax Thursday night at Munson Stadium.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets defeated the Sherman Bearcats, 41-23, for the eighth straight year in Thursday night’s Battle of the Ax at Munson Stadium.

Denison overcame a sluggish start and powered past Sherman in the second half behind running backs Jadarian Price, 14 carries for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns and Asa Osbourn, 16 carries for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Denison keeps the Ax for the 8th consecutive season, the longest winning streak in the rivalry in school history.

Denison (1-0) travels to Texarkana to take on Texas High next week. The Bearcats (0-1) will try to bounce back against Mt. Pleasant at home in Week 2.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Battle of the Ax date moves for historic broadcast on KXII

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
KXII-TV 12 Media, the Sherman Independent School District, and the Denison Independent School District are pleased to announce a moving of the date of this year’s Battle of the Ax high school football game between the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets to make a live television broadcast of the game available to all fans.

Sports

UIL releases modified activities calendar, guidelines for upcoming school year

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT
Texas UIL has released a modified activities calendar for the 2020-2021 school year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an announcement released Tuesday morning, the new guidelines are set to take effect on Aug. 1.

Sports

Area 5A Division I Districts predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT
Area 5A Division I Districts predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Sports

Latta puts athletic program on hold

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT
Latta puts it's athletic program on hold after coach tests positive for COVID-19.

Latest News

Sports

Area 5A Division II Districts predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
Area 5A Division II Districts predicted by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.

Sports

Garcia steps down at Denison

Updated: Jun. 20, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT
Mike Garcia steps down at Denison after six years with the program.

Sports

Pottsboro opens up Summer workout program

Updated: Jun. 16, 2020 at 7:03 PM CDT
The Pottsboro Cardinals began their Summer workout program Monday.

Friday Night Blitz | High School

Whitesboro, S&S begin summer workouts

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
The Whitesboro Bearcats and S&S Rams both started up summer workouts on Monday.

Friday Night Blitz | High School

Texoma Anglers compete in Oklahoma Bass Nation State Tournament

Updated: Jun. 14, 2020 at 11:02 PM CDT
Two bass fishing teams from Texoma competed in the Oklahoma Bass Nation state tournament over the weekend.

Friday Night Blitz | High School

Sports 12 Rewind Legends: Isaiah Boling

Updated: Jun. 13, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
Isaiah Boling had quite the career at Van Alstyne, which included a trip to the state tournament.