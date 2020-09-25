Denison beats Sherman for 8th straight Battle of the Ax victory

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets defeated the Sherman Bearcats, 41-23, for the eighth straight year in Thursday night’s Battle of the Ax at Munson Stadium.

Denison overcame a sluggish start and powered past Sherman in the second half behind running backs Jadarian Price, 14 carries for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns and Asa Osbourn, 16 carries for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Denison keeps the Ax for the 8th consecutive season, the longest winning streak in the rivalry in school history.

Denison (1-0) travels to Texarkana to take on Texas High next week. The Bearcats (0-1) will try to bounce back against Mt. Pleasant at home in Week 2.

