Oklahoma court says child neglect charge applies to unborn

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - An Oklahoma appeals court says unborn children are included in the definition of a “child” for purposes of prosecuting child neglect cases.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued its ruling in the case Thursday in which it overturned a lower court ruling in a case involving Kearline Datara Anderson of Rogers County.

Anderson was charged with child neglect after the state alleged she used illegal drugs while she was pregnant.

The appeals court ruling overturns a Rogers County decision that the state’s child neglect law was not applicable when the victim of neglect was an unborn child.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

