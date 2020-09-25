Outdoor friendly weekend, windy and chilly Monday
A shot of thunderstorms Sunday night/Monday morning
Expect a pattern of clear mild nights and sunny warm days through the weekend.
A tightening pressure gradient will make it quite windy by Saturday as gusts to 25 mph are possible, up to 30 mph on Sunday.
By Sunday night, a fast-moving cold front will probably generate at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts should range from a half inch to an inch. Monday will be windy and much colder behind the front, you’ll probably need your jacket with windy mostly cloudy conditions and highs only in the 60s. Winds could gust over 30 mph.
A second front passes Wednesday night, it will come through bone dry with no rain indicated from Tuesday through next weekend.
Here’s the seven day:
Saturday: Sunny, rather windy, warm
Sunday: Mostly sunny, rather windy, highs near 90
Sunday night/Monday morning: 40% Showers or thunderstorms
Monday: Windy and cooler, Highs low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice
Wednesday: Sunny and breezy
Thursday: Sunny and mild
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12