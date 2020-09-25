Outdoor friendly weekend, windy and chilly Monday

Expect a pattern of clear mild nights and sunny warm days through the weekend.

A tightening pressure gradient will make it quite windy by Saturday as gusts to 25 mph are possible, up to 30 mph on Sunday.

By Sunday night, a fast-moving cold front will probably generate at least scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts should range from a half inch to an inch. Monday will be windy and much colder behind the front, you’ll probably need your jacket with windy mostly cloudy conditions and highs only in the 60s. Winds could gust over 30 mph.

A second front passes Wednesday night, it will come through bone dry with no rain indicated from Tuesday through next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Sunny, rather windy, warm

Sunday: Mostly sunny, rather windy, highs near 90

Sunday night/Monday morning: 40% Showers or thunderstorms

Monday: Windy and cooler, Highs low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, nice

Wednesday: Sunny and breezy

Thursday: Sunny and mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12