Maxim Saloon & Spa holds grand opening at new location

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Maxim Saloon & Spa held it’s grand opening at a new location on Lambreth Road and FM 1417 in Sherman Saturday.

They had live music, food and drinks for all in attendance to enjoy.

The new space is a double suite with a theme based on the movie ‘Some Like It Hot’ with Marilyn Monroe.

The owners said they made sure to throw a grand opening to remember to clear up misconceptions that they had closed down because of the Coronavirus.

The saloon and spa was originally located on the square in downtown Sherman for two years. But as business grew and they brought on more employees, owner Tamie Pernie said it was time for a bigger space.

“I would say our productivity has increased at least half," Pernie said “We have increased fifty percent more than what we had over there. I mean we are very busy and we are thankful for that.”

Pernie says clients will get a first class service and gain a relationship with their stylists.

The Saloon is open Tuesday to Friday 10 am to 6 pm and Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm.

