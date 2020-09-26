Texoma aviation students take their first flight at North Texas Regional Airport

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Students in a new aviation program through Sherman High School took off on their first flights this morning at the North Texas Regional Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosted students from the Young Eagles Flight Program at Sherman High School and other students throughout the community.

The students were given a quick walk through of airplane controls and a safety briefing by an instructor before their first flight. The students took off from the airport and flew to Lake Texoma and back.

“The opportunity is to inspire them to maybe become a pilot or a mechanic or some kind of aviation,” said John Halterman, president of the Experimental Aircraft Association 323 Chapter. “They get a 15 to 20 minute flight in the area and I always see smiles afterwards.”

The EAA also sponsors aviation meetings for members on the third Thursday of every month.

