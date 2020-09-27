8-year-old on bike hit by van in Sherman
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman boy is injured after getting hit by a van on his bike.
Sherman police say the call came in just before 4 p.m. Saturday.
Police say the 8-year-old was riding his bike in Martin Luther King Jr. Park and road out of the driveway, when he was hit by a van.
He was taken to the hospital with severe road rash and a cut on the back of his head.
Police say he was alert and responsive, and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
