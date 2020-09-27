Byng volunteer firefighters investigating unoccupied house fire

BYNG, Okla. (KXII) - Firefighters are investigating what caused an unoccupied house to catch fire.

It happened Saturday afternoon on N. New Bethel Boulevard around 5:15 p.m.

Byng Volunteer Fire Chief Chris McGill said no one was there since the house is under renovation.

Fire Chief McGill said the fire started in the kitchen and left damage through the property.

He said the house is insured, and until the fire -- the renovations were almost complete.

