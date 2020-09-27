OHP trooper dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own after Captain Jeff Sewell lost his battle with COVID-19.

They announced that Captain Sewell of Atoka passed away Saturday afternoon at Texoma Medical Center.

He’d been hospitalized with the virus for around three weeks since September 5.

Sewell was an Oklahoma State Trooper for 32 years and leaves behind five grandchildren.

It is with deepest regret that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces the passing of one of our active duty members.... Posted by Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Saturday, September 26, 2020

