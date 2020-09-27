Advertisement

Sherman Burger King robbed at gunpoint

Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.
Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.

Police say it happened just before 11p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Travis Street and Highway 75.

Employees say two men with masks came into the store armed and demanding money.

An employee says one put a gun to the shift manager’s head and forced the other employees into the break room and shut the door.

They say the suspects got away with around $2,400 in cash and left out the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

