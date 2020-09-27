Advertisement

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Inside of a garage in Calera are piles of reclaimed wood prepped for a first time DIY project to honor and recognize every first responding agency in Bryan County.

Benny Knox is making wooden flags with colored stripes for police officers, firefighters, EMTS and 911 dispatchers.

“To me it’s personal, it’s more of a personal gift to our first responders,” said Knox. “All the units in Bryan County are receiving either a blue line wooden flag, a white line wooden flag for the EMTS or a red line wooden flag for the fire department.”

On Saturday, Knox, covered in “Man Glitter” as his wife likes to call sawdust, said each pallet is 37 inches long by 19 inches wide and each flag is made from reclaimed wood he received from his job.

It takes nearly half an hour to finish one which include cutting the boards, burning, staining and assembling flags.

“It can be overwhelming sometimes, cause you see this big pile of lumber here that will be flags for all of the first responders in Bryan County," said Knox.

Knox said he expects to make around 70 colored striped flags and plans to give away three American flags to people in a drawing.

“There’s probably an easier way to do this and I feel it’s more of a personal gift to them if it’s all done by hand,” said Knox.

After a conversation with Bryan County first responder leaders, Knox learned about 911 dispatchers going unrecognized for the contribution for keeping the public safe.

“We’re also doing something for the group of people that doesn’t get recognized at all and that’s a yellow line flag for the 911 dispatchers. They’re the people behind the scenes,” said Knox.

Knox said this is his and his family’s way to make sure every man and woman in uniform in Bryan County can feel recognition for their work.

“I guess the way things are now is that they just don’t expect it. When 9/11 hit people were saying we’ll never forget, we’ll never forget, we’ll never forget. Nineteen years later, I feel like people forgot,” said Knox.

Dates are slated through out October and early November to donate the wooden flags to the different agencies in Bryan County.

“I’m just one person out here trying to do something good,” said Knox. " All of this comes back to the respect our first responders deserve. As a family that’s what we want to do to show our first responders the respect they deserve."

Knox said every wooden flag is free and any Texoma first responding agency can request a flag by message Knox’s family business, Three Arrow Design3.

