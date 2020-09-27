Advertisement

Woman killed, man arrested in Southmayd murder

Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left one woman dead and a man in jail.
Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left one woman dead and a man in jail.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left a woman dead and a man in jail.

Southmayd police say just after noon Saturday, they received a report of a death on scene at a home on Windy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela Ann Pence, 60, deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard Ray Pence II, 50, for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Southmayd Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.

News

8-year-old on bike hit by van in Sherman

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Sherman boy is injured after getting hit by a van on his bike.

News

Sherman Burger King robbed at gunpoint

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.

News

OHP trooper dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own after Captain Jeff Sewell lost his battle with COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Updated: 18 hours ago
Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.

News

Maxim Salon & Spa holds grand opening at new location

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Maxim Salon held it's grand opening at a new location in Sherman Saturday.

News

Texoma aviation students take their first flight at North Texas Regional Airport

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Sherman High School students took off on their first flight this morning with the new aviation program.

News

Telemedicine program at Pottsboro Library

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT

News

Pottsboro Library opening telemedicine program

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
Soon, patients will have a private space to see their doctor virtually at the Pottsboro Library.

News

Battle of the Ax: Fans express why this year’s game felt different

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
Despite the many challenges 2020 has brought, the Texoma community still came together to show their support for both high school teams.