Woman killed, man arrested in Southmayd murder

SOUTHMAYD, Texas (KXII) - Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left a woman dead and a man in jail.

Southmayd police say just after noon Saturday, they received a report of a death on scene at a home on Windy Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Pamela Ann Pence, 60, deceased.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Richard Ray Pence II, 50, for murder and he was booked into the Grayson County Jail.

Texas Rangers and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Southmayd Police Department with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.