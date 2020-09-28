Advertisement

Amazon to kick off holiday shopping with October Prime Day

FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.
FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif.(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is looking to kick-start holiday shopping early this year.

The company said Monday that it will hold its annual Prime Day sales event over two days in October. That’s because the pandemic forced it to be postponed from July.

It’s the first time the sales event is being held in the fall.

Even before Amazon’s announcement, major retailers have said they planned to push shoppers to start their holiday shopping in October, hoping to avoid crowds in their stores in November and December.

This year’s Prime Day, which will run from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, is sure to put pressure on rivals to offer deals around the same time.

