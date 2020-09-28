Advertisement

Bonham ISD gets $314,000 in CARES Act funding

Bonham High School
Bonham High School(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Independent School District has received a CARES Act grant to help pay for cleaning supplies and other resources.

The school district received $314,000 in CARES Act funding that will go toward cleaning and sanitization products, professional development and technology.

The city also contributed $20,900 from their CARES Act fund to the district so the Texas Education Agency would match their contribution and give the district another $20,900.

The money from the city allows Bonham ISD to purchase even more technology resources for teachers and students.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TMC computer systems knocked offline in cyber attack

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Computer networks at Texoma Medical Center have been knocked offline after a security issue at Universal Health Services.

News

Savoy disturbance ends with suspect shot by deputy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Fannin County deputy shot a man Sunday evening.

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Whitesboro student with autism crowned homecoming king

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
It was special homecoming night in Whitesboro this weekend. A student with autism was crowned king.

Latest News

News

Byng volunteer firefighters investigating unoccupied house fire

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Firefighters are investigating what caused an unoccupied house to catch fire.

News

Woman killed, man arrested in Southmayd murder

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left a woman dead and a man in jail.

News

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT
Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.

News

8-year-old on bike hit by van in Sherman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Sherman boy is injured after getting hit by a van on his bike.

News

Sherman Burger King robbed at gunpoint

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.

News

OHP trooper dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own after Captain Jeff Sewell lost his battle with COVID-19.