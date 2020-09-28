Bonham ISD gets $314,000 in CARES Act funding

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Independent School District has received a CARES Act grant to help pay for cleaning supplies and other resources.

The school district received $314,000 in CARES Act funding that will go toward cleaning and sanitization products, professional development and technology.

The city also contributed $20,900 from their CARES Act fund to the district so the Texas Education Agency would match their contribution and give the district another $20,900.

The money from the city allows Bonham ISD to purchase even more technology resources for teachers and students.

