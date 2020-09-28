Cowboys’ comeback falls short in 38-31 loss to Seahawks

SEATTLE (AP) - Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys faced another big deficit to try and overcome. The trend is becoming troubling, especially with the Cowboys at 1-2 after Sunday’s 38-31 loss to Seattle.

For the second straight week, Prescott nearly engineered an improbable comeback. He was brilliant in the second half against Seattle, but the problems that saw the Seahawks build a 15-point lead were too much for Dallas to overcome. Prescott finished 37 for 57 passing for 472 yards and three touchdowns. He set career highs in yards and completions.

Ezekiel Elliott was held to 34 yards on 14 carries.

