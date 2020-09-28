Advertisement

Garvin County man arrested after accidentally shooting 7-month-old child

The Garvin County Sheriff’s office arrested a man Thursday evening after he accidentally shot his seven month old son.
By Caroline Cluiss
Sep. 28, 2020
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s office arrested a man Thursday evening after he accidentally shot his 7-month-old son.

Larry Hirrill, 29, is charged with recklessly handling a gun and for having one in the first place, something he’s not allowed to own as a convicted felon.

Hirrill was arrested a decade ago for stealing a gun and pointing a gun at someone, and then again three years ago for owning a gun as a felon, and for child neglect of a girl by exposing her to illegal drugs.

Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett said the baby’s parents, who are no longer together, were arguing in a car when they called Hirrill’s mother.

“They said listen, we’re arguing why don’t you come take the baby,” Mullett said.

Mullett said then the parents became worried that someone was following Hirrill’s mother’s car.

“I don’t know if it happened or not,” Mullett said. “Could have just been a car driving by. I know that when people get paranoid they see into things.”

Hirrill stated that’s when he moved to the back of the car, moved some blankets around and then the gun went off.

“We believe that he had the gun in his hand because later on he stated that he dropped the gun once the gun went off,” Mullett said.

Mullett said he believes the shooting was an accident, but Hirrill was still breaking the law.

“He was a felon,” Mullett said. “He shouldn’t even be in possession of a firearm, so he was then arrested for possession of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm.”

Doctors said the baby’s wound was a clean shot and after his stitches heal, he should fully recover.

The baby is currently in the care of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, who will decide if the parents can have him back or if another family member is better suited to care for him.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

