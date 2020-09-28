Murray State College cancels 2020 homecoming celebration

TISHOMINGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - Murray State College announced on Monday they will not be hosting a homecoming celebration this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

The college typically holds activities for students and alumni during the last weekend of October or the first weekend in November, but those plans have been canceled.

“It is with a great deal of regret that we find it necessary to cancel homecoming activities this year,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel in a news release. “Our campus is closed to the public, and we are working hard to keep everyone safe so we can finish out the semester.”

Recognition ceremonies for induction to the MSC Athletic Hall of Fame and as distinguished alumni will likely be postponed until fall 2021.

In-person classes will end on November 20. Students will finish the semester through online instruction.

