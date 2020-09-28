Advertisement

Paris police: Suspect shot into car with child inside

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police are investigating after someone allegedly shot into a vehicle with an infant inside.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. on Friday at the traffic light on North Main and Provine streets.

A man told officers he was stopped at the light when a white passenger car came up behind him. He said that was when someone shot two bullets into his car. He says at the time of the shooting, his infant daughter was in the car.

The man told police something there was another incident with a similar car the night before when someone displayed a pistol.

Police say no one was injured, and the incident is under investigation.

