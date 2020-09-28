Savoy disturbance ends with suspect shot by deputy

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are investigating after a Fannin County deputy shot a man Sunday evening.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies went to a home on North Main Street in Savoy around 9:30 p.m. for a disturbance call.

The sheriff’s office says a man at the home, Shane Essary, became uncooperative and combative. They say deputies used a taser, but the man was able to run back into the house and grab a firearm.

Deputies say they told Essary to drop the weapon, but he refused and fired it.

The sheriff’s office says one deputy fired his gun, hitting and incapacitating Essary. They say deputies administered first aid until paramedics arrived.

Essary is in the hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.