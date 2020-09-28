Advertisement

Sherman boy hospitalized after being hit by van

An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital after he was hit by a van while riding his bike in Sherman over the weekend.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An 8-year-old boy is still in the hospital after he was hit by a van while riding his bike in Sherman over the weekend.

“He’s still using IV pain medication, he’s not out of the bed yet, he can’t use the bathroom on his own yet," his mom, Kristin Meyer said.

Meyer said her son Jayden, 8, is at Children’s Hospital in Dallas.

She said Jayden has a fractured ankle so he is in a boot. He also has a bruised lung so he is on oxygen. He has a fractured nose that has to be popped into place, and a hematoma on his head.

“He’s got road rash all down his face, his shoulder, his leg, and his feet," Meyer said.

Meyer says Saturday Jayden asked to ride his bike to a friend’s house just a few houses down from his, and from there they planned to go to Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

“So they had rode to his friend’s house and called me to let me know they had made it and then they were just going next door to the park," Meyer said.

Meyer says it’s something Jayden and his friend have done before.

“I just didn’t think that in our own neighborhood on a little street that he was in danger," Meyer said.

She said the boys had just called her around 4 p.m. to let her know they made it to the park. Then the phone rang again.

“I could hear the ambulances, so somebody else on scene called paramedics, but his best friend called me," Meyer said.

Meyer said Jayden told her his friend tried to warn him, but it all happened so quickly.

“Every time he tells the story he says my friend yelled ‘car’ and I saw the car it was coming so fast, I tried to stop and the car tried to stop and the car hit me," Meyer said.

She said she is just thankful he will be okay.

“He got so lucky, he should’ve been wearing a helmet and that’s my fault," Meyer said.

Sherman firefighters brought Jayden a new bike and helmet all the way to the hospital.

She said kindness like this has been happening since the moment Jayden got hurt.

“And I’d like to thank the lady that was laying on the ground with my son when I got there," Meyer said.

Meyer hopes this will serve as a reminder to drivers and parents that you can never be too cautious.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

