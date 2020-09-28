Advertisement

TMC computer systems knocked offline in cyber attack

FILE
FILE(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Computer networks at Texoma Medical Center have been knocked offline after a security issue at Universal Health Services.

UHS owns 400 hospitals and clinics, including TMC. BleepingComputer, a cybersecurity website, said phone and computer systems went offline on Sunday.

The company posted to its website on Monday that they are “working diligently with our IT security partners to restore IT operations as quickly as possible" and their facilities "are using their established back-up processes including offline documentation methods.”

The hospital network says no patient or employee data appeared to be accessed.

A spokesperson with UHS said on Monday the issue had not yet been resolved and they have not identified the type of cyber attack.

