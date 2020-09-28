Welcome to the Jacket Zone

An expansive dry and mild high-pressure area covers much of the central United States southward to the Texas coast, a stable air flow will keep Texoma skies rain—free the rest of the week.

Overnight lows will drop into the 40s with the clear skies and diminishing winds- the coolest night so far of this early fall season. Tuesday should be a gorgeous day with lots of blue sky, not a lot of wind, and highs in the 70s.

Southwesterly winds push us well into the 80s on a sun-filled Wednesday before a dry cold front passes late Wednesday or early Thursday. Thursday and Friday promise to be two more fine early fall days as we usher in October.

The weekend weather will unfortunately feature gusty winds once again, highest winds will be Saturday. Another cold front passing Saturday night or Sunday morning may be able to scare up a few showers but the activity should be much less intense than Sunday night’s storms as moisture will be much more limited. Sunday won’t be bad, it will be breezy with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.

Here’s the seven day: Tuesday: Sunny skies, a pretty day with highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer, southwesterly breeze and highs in the mid to upper 80s

Thursday: Sunny, not as warm as dry cold front passes

Friday: Sunny skies, mid-70s, fantastic football weather!

Saturday: Sunny, windy, warmer

Saturday evening through Sunday morning: 30% thunderstorms as another cold front passes

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Monday: Mostly sunny, a nice day

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12