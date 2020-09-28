Advertisement

Whitesboro student with autism crowned homecoming king

Jake Reed was crowned Whitesboro High School homecoming king Friday night.
Jake Reed was crowned Whitesboro High School homecoming king Friday night.(free to use)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - It was special homecoming night in Whitesboro this weekend. A student with autism was crowned king.

“I’m feeling excited," Jake Reed said.

Jake was crowned Whitesboro High School homecoming king at Friday night’s game.

Jake is autistic, and said he is thankful to his classmates who voted for him.

“Thank you for the vote," Jake said.

His mom Shannon Reed said it is a dream come true for Jake.

“It’s unbelievable he’s dreamed about this for quite a few years he talked about it all summer so it’s an amazing honor," Shannon said.

His dad Barry Reed said it was a moment they will never forget.

“We are proud parents that’s all I can say, Jake has come a long way here at this unbelievable school we are so proud to have him aboard and as you can see he’s so excited, and as you can see mom and dad are very excited," Barry said.

Connor Light was crowned queen, and said she is happy it was along side Jake.

“My brother is actually in Jake’s class and our dads were best friends before my dad passed away so it’s really exciting," Light said.

Shannon said the entire high school has always been supportive.

“The whole school has really rallied around him, from his classmates to his teammates on the football field, he’s involved in Special Olympics, everyone is there to cheer him on. We could not have picked a better school for Jake than Whitesboro," Shannon said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Byng volunteer firefighters investigating unoccupied house fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Firefighters are investigating what caused an unoccupied house to catch fire.

News

Woman killed, man arrested in Southmayd murder

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Police are investigating a murder in Southmayd that left a woman dead and a man in jail.

News

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Updated: 13 hours ago
Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.

News

8-year-old on bike hit by van in Sherman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Sherman boy is injured after getting hit by a van on his bike.

Latest News

News

Sherman Burger King robbed at gunpoint

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sherman police are looking for two suspects in an aggravated robbery at Burger King.

News

OHP trooper dies after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:25 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of one of their own after Captain Jeff Sewell lost his battle with COVID-19.

News

Texoma man builds wooden flags for every first responder agency in Bryan County

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
Wooden flags are in production for every first responding agency in Bryan County.

News

Maxim Salon & Spa holds grand opening at new location

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
Maxim Salon held it's grand opening at a new location in Sherman Saturday.

News

Texoma aviation students take their first flight at North Texas Regional Airport

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
Sherman High School students took off on their first flight this morning with the new aviation program.

News

Telemedicine program at Pottsboro Library

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT