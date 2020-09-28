Whitesboro student with autism crowned homecoming king

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - It was special homecoming night in Whitesboro this weekend. A student with autism was crowned king.

“I’m feeling excited," Jake Reed said.

Jake was crowned Whitesboro High School homecoming king at Friday night’s game.

Jake is autistic, and said he is thankful to his classmates who voted for him.

“Thank you for the vote," Jake said.

His mom Shannon Reed said it is a dream come true for Jake.

“It’s unbelievable he’s dreamed about this for quite a few years he talked about it all summer so it’s an amazing honor," Shannon said.

His dad Barry Reed said it was a moment they will never forget.

“We are proud parents that’s all I can say, Jake has come a long way here at this unbelievable school we are so proud to have him aboard and as you can see he’s so excited, and as you can see mom and dad are very excited," Barry said.

Connor Light was crowned queen, and said she is happy it was along side Jake.

“My brother is actually in Jake’s class and our dads were best friends before my dad passed away so it’s really exciting," Light said.

Shannon said the entire high school has always been supportive.

“The whole school has really rallied around him, from his classmates to his teammates on the football field, he’s involved in Special Olympics, everyone is there to cheer him on. We could not have picked a better school for Jake than Whitesboro," Shannon said.

