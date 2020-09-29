Advertisement

2 arrested after high speed chase ends in fiery crash

By Meredith McCown
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Two people are in jail after leading police on a high speed chase across state lines early Tuesday morning.

It ended in a fiery crash and both suspects running away from officers.

“It was pretty wild," said Aaron Winham, who lives across the street from Highway 69 near the exit into Colbert.

He woke up to his dogs barking at sirens around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“I happened to get out of the house in time to see the people jump out of the car and run, but Denison Police were right on their tail," Winham said.

Colbert Police Chief David Peterson says the pursuit started at a Denison traffic stop.

He says Joshua Johnson led Denison police on a chase reaching speeds of more than 110 miles per hour before veering off the exit ramp to Colbert, crashing into a tree and catching fire.

Video shot by Winham shows moments after the car went up in flames.

“And then I looked out and the car was up against the tree, and I mean you could tell it was a hard hit. And it was on fire," said Susie Dick, who lives across the street.

She woke up to a loud boom during the crash.

“I don’t know why people think they can run from the police and something not happen. They’re going to get caught, and they’re going to be in more trouble," Dick said.

Peterson says Johnson led police on a short chase on foot before being taken to the hospital, then jail.

His passenger Danae Hernandez wasn’t hurt, but also ran away, and hid underneath an RV trailer.

Police arrested her when she got out to knock on doors in the lot.

Johnson was out on parole for assault and Hernandez had misdemeanor warrants.

“Luckily, the tree stopped him before he hurt anybody else," Winham said.

Both Hernandez and Johnson were taken to the Bryan County Jail on a slew of charges, including resisting arrest and attempting to elude officers.

2 arrested after high speed chase ends in fiery crash

