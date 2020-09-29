Advertisement

4 Kingston high school students positive for COVID-19

By Kris Crawford
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Four students at Kingston High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kingston Public Schools announced the new cases in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon. These are the first student cases announced by the district.

The school district says the health department has completed contact tracing and contacted the parents of any affected students. Students contacted by the health department must quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone student whose family did not get a call from the health department can continue sending their child to school.

The district says students who are quarantined will not be counted as absent and will be switched to distance learning.

At the beginning of the school year, the district moved fully online for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case shut down the cafeteria. Earlier in September, a staff member at the middle school tested positive.

Posted by Kingston Public Schools on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

