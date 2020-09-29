Advertisement

Colbert boy hit by car while riding Scooter

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - An 8 year old boy is in the hospital, after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Monday evening.

Witnesses said it happened just after five p.m. in a neighborhood on Wells street in Colbert.

They said a car was headed west on Wells when it hit an 8-year-old boy on a scooter who was attempting to cross the intersection of Martin Luther King street.

Witnesses said the child rolled up onto the hood of the car, before hitting the ground.

They said that boy’s name is Bentley, and said when the ambulance took him away he had a cut on the back of his head.

News 12 spoke with the driver of the car, Jason Love, who said he was on his way to work when it happened.

He said he didn’t see the boy, but once he got out of the car, he realized it was his little cousin and called 9-1-1.

“I didn’t see him. The next thing you know, it was just like, instant. Boom. He hit the drivers side of my car, and the kid flipped over. That’s when I put it in park, and got out to see the kid.” Love said.

Love said Colbert police and an ambulance arrived within minutes.

He said Bentley is being treated at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, and had to get stitches for the laceration on the back of his head.

Witnesses said Bentley was not wearing a helmet.

