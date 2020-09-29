Fannin County deputy on administrative leave after shooting

SAVOY, Texas (KXII) - A Fannin County deputy is on administrative leave after a shooting in Savoy over the weekend.

The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance Sunday night when they say Shane Essary became combative.

Deputies used a taser, but Essary ran back into the house, grabbed a gun and fired. The sheriff’s office says that is when the deputy fired his gun, hitting Essary.

That deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending case review.

Essary is in custody at the hospital. He faces a charge of aggravated assault on a public servant.

