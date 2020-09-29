Advertisement

Gov. Stitt creates “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to support and celebrate local businesses during the pandemic

Last Monday Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to coronavirus.
Last Monday Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to coronavirus.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Last Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to cCOVID-19.

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen owner Jenni Moen said she’s taken steps to make customers feel safe and comfortable.

“At least in my restaurant we’ve tried very hard to socially distance,” Moen said. “We’ve taken five tables out of our already tiny restaurant, and you can feel pretty comfortable that you’re gonna be at least 6-feet apart when you’re sitting down.”

Moen appreciated the governor’s declaration.

“I was excited about it,” Moen said. "I’m very grateful to Governor Stitt for recognizing that restaurants have suffered like everyone else during this COVID thing that’s going on. We’re just very grateful that he’s giving restaurants a little boost because we could use it.

Moen says as a pizza restaurant, Ten Star was able to adapt more easily to a “to-go” style of service.

“We saw a big boost in to-gos, and Ardmore was very supportive of us,” Moen said. “We appreciated that and you know it’s kind of tapered off a little over time.”

Now Tin Star is back to normal hours.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

2 arrested after high speed chase ends in fiery crash

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Two people are in jail after leading police on a high speed chase across state lines early Tuesday morning.

News

2 arrested after high speed chase ends in fiery crash

Updated: 29 minutes ago

News

Grayson County takes COVID-19 precautions for Texas special election

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
The Grayson County election administration took COVID-19 precautions to ensure voter safety for the Texas State Senate District 30 election.

News

Fannin County deputy on administrative leave after shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Fannin County deputy is on administrative leave after a shooting in Savoy over the weekend.

Latest News

News

TCOG holding hazardous waste collection event

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Texoma Council of Governments will be holding a hazardous waste collection event next weekend.

Coronavirus

4 Kingston high school students positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Four students at Kingston High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Whitesboro ISD ending remote learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Remote learning at Whitesboro Independent School District is coming to an end this week.

Texas

Texas grand jury: No action against killer of church shooter

Updated: 8 hours ago
A grand jury in Texas decided Monday to take no action against a man who fatally shot an armed man who killed two people at a Fort Worth-area church in late December, prosecutors said.

News

Sheriff: Man shot infant son in car during argument with mother

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Colbert boy hit by car while riding scooter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
An 8 year old boy is in the hospital, after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter Monday evening.