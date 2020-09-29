Gov. Stitt creates “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to support and celebrate local businesses during the pandemic

ARMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Last Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to cCOVID-19.

Ten Star Pizza Kitchen owner Jenni Moen said she’s taken steps to make customers feel safe and comfortable.

“At least in my restaurant we’ve tried very hard to socially distance,” Moen said. “We’ve taken five tables out of our already tiny restaurant, and you can feel pretty comfortable that you’re gonna be at least 6-feet apart when you’re sitting down.”

Moen appreciated the governor’s declaration.

“I was excited about it,” Moen said. "I’m very grateful to Governor Stitt for recognizing that restaurants have suffered like everyone else during this COVID thing that’s going on. We’re just very grateful that he’s giving restaurants a little boost because we could use it.

Moen says as a pizza restaurant, Ten Star was able to adapt more easily to a “to-go” style of service.

“We saw a big boost in to-gos, and Ardmore was very supportive of us,” Moen said. “We appreciated that and you know it’s kind of tapered off a little over time.”

Now Tin Star is back to normal hours.

