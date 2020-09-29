Advertisement

Grayson County takes COVID-19 precautions for Texas special election

By Braylee McCoy
Sep. 29, 2020
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County election administration took COVID-19 precautions to ensure voter safety for the Texas State Senate District 30 election.

This special election will fill the seat vacated by current state senator Pat Fallon as he vies for a spot in the U.S. House in November.

“I’m out here doing my duty as a citizen for us we know special elections don’t get as much attention as the general election, like November 3rd but we want to make sure that our voices are heard no matter what election it is," Grayson County voter Rolanda Macharia said.

Macharia voted in the Texas State Senate District 30 special election, and said she was happy with the COVID-19 precautions the Grayson County election administration took to ensure voter safety.

“I was very impressed when you come in they immediately ask you if you’re right handed or left handed so they can give you a glove," Macharia said.

Janet Gentleman-Ingersall said every worker and voter was wearing a mask.

“It’s the same voting booths we’ve had before and it prints it out, you put it in the scanner that counts your vote, it’s so efficient and fast," Gentleman-Ingersall said.

Hunter Davis said he was in and out within minutes, and was happy they were taking voters at both of the building’s doors.

“It was quick and easy, they’ve got two locations open now so the line was short, and took less than five minutes," Davis said.

There was sanitizer available and workers wiping down machines.

Something Tim Ingersall appreciated.

“I thought it was very efficient, I was telling the workers in there it was probably the most efficient system that I’ve seen in the years that we’ve voted," Ingersall said.

All the voters News 12 spoke with can agree on one thing, every vote counts.

“I’m doing my duty, you know you don’t' really have a right to complain about anything if you don’t voice your opinion," Davis said.

