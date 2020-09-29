Police officer frees skunk with container stuck on head
This could have been a real stinker
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – Officer Eric Hanley put his personal “smell-being” on the line over the weekend when he came to the aid of a neighborhood skunk.
The black and white critter had gotten its head stuck in a container and couldn’t seem to get it off.
Hanley’s skunk encounter is documented on the Tewksbury Police Department’s Facebook page.
It took a few tries, but Hanley was able to eventually pluck the container off the skunk’s head without hurting it … or causing a stink.
