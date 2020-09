Target bringing back 2-day sales event

(CNN) – Target’s “Deal Days” sales event is back.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 13 and 14, the same dates as Amazon’s Prime Day sales.

Deal Days debuted in July 2019 as a “no membership required” summer sale.

A spokesperson for Target told Business Insider the two-day sale includes digital deals on twice as many items compared to the year before.

Target is also expected to hire 130,000 seasonal employees during the holiday season.

