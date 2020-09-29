Advertisement

TCOG holding hazardous waste collection event

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Council of Governments will be holding a hazardous waste collection event next weekend.

The event will be on Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the TCOG parking lot 1117 Gallagher Drive.

This year, all participants must make an appointment online on the TCOG website and print out the appointment confirmation.

People are asked to show up no more than 10 minutes early and must remain in their car.

TCOG says so more than around 10 items will be accepted per appointment per car, or the amount that would fit into a 12-inch by 17-inch office box.

Accepted items include the following:

  • Batteries (household, marine or auto)
  • Sprays
  • Aerosols
  • Cleaners
  • Sealers
  • Solvents
  • Gasoline
  • Used Motor Oil/Filters (May also be disposed of at Walmart auto centers)
  • Antifreeze
  • Insecticides
  • Pesticides
  • Weed killer
  • Fluorescent lights (no more than ten (10) tubes. May also be disposed of at Lowes or Batteries Plus Bulbs stores)
  • Oil-based paint
  • Degreasers
  • Pool chemicals
  • Household chemicals

Items that are not accepted include electronics, latex paints, tires, smoke detectors, explosive materials or medical waste, including prescriptions.

