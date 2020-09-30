Ardmore man killed in crash

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma troopers said Keeron Hain, 40, was eastbound on Paint Horse Road four miles south of Ardmore around 1:30 a.m. when he ran through a stop sign at a T intersection at Hedges Road, hit a tree and overturned.

Hain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

