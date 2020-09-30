Denison looks ahead to Texas High

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After winning the Battle of the Ax, the Denison Yellow Jackets turn their attention to Texas High.

It is a long trip out to Texarkana for the Jackets' final pre-district game. Chad Rogers team had some success in the passing game but they are at their best when they are able to run the football.

“Obviously our kids like to run the ball and be physical," head coach Chad Rogers said. "They like that aspect of the game and that’s important. As far as our bread and butter, that’s still evolving. I think we know our identity, and our identity is being physical.”

