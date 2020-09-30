Advertisement

Denison looks ahead to Texas High

By KXII Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After winning the Battle of the Ax, the Denison Yellow Jackets turn their attention to Texas High.

It is a long trip out to Texarkana for the Jackets' final pre-district game. Chad Rogers team had some success in the passing game but they are at their best when they are able to run the football.

“Obviously our kids like to run the ball and be physical," head coach Chad Rogers said. "They like that aspect of the game and that’s important. As far as our bread and butter, that’s still evolving. I think we know our identity, and our identity is being physical.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Wylie East-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Travis Buckner
Wylie East-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Tom Bean-Trenton Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Travis Buckner
Tom Bean-Trenton Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Sherman prepares for home opener against Mt. Pleasant

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KXII
Sherman gears up for home opener against Mt. Pleasant.

Sports

Bells-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Travis Buckner
Bells-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights

Latest News

Sports

Bells-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Bells-Whitewright Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Tom Bean-Trenton Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Tom Bean-Trenton Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Sherman gears up for Mt. Pleasant

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Sherman gears up for their battle against Mt. Pleasant in week two.

Sports

Wylie East-Denison Volleyball Higlights

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Wylie East-Denison Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Denison prepares for Texas High

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
Denison heads into week two of the high school football season, preparing for Texas High.

Sports

Cowboys’ comeback falls short in 38-31 loss to Seahawks

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
The Dallas Cowboys fall to 1-2 with a loss to Seattle